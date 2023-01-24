Education Day: GNECC calls for  inclusive education  

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA – The Ghana National Education Coalition Campaign (GNECC) has called on the Government to redeem its pledge at the 2018 Disability Summit in the UK to allocate 1.5 per cent budget for the implementation of inclusive education.

The Government has allocated 0.02 per cent of the 29.7 per cent for the 2023 education budget for the implementation of inclusive education.

This is in a statement signed by Ms Bernice Mpere-Gyekye, the National Coordinator, GNECC, and issued to the Ghana News Agency to mark the International Day of Education on January 24.

The statement called on the Government to reduce the cost of assistive devices and braille materials for learners with Special Educational Needs to ensure inclusive teaching and learning.

The Coalition urged the Government to provide adequate resources for basic schools, adding that basic education experienced a 40 per cent decline in budget allocation in 2023 as compared to the 2022 budget.

An independent CSO audit conducted by GNECC on school infrastructure in 2021, revealed that, about 80 per cent of basic schools’ infrastructure is in a very poor state, while most classrooms are overcrowded.

It said: “Strengthening basic education will provide Senior High Schools with students with quality learning outcomes at the basic level.”

“We need to rally around a concrete accountability mechanism that will monitor Ghana’s transformational commitments in the form of national SDG 4 benchmarks and drives progress around the themes that emerged from the Summit.”

The statement called for a solidarity pack to translate commitments into action and strengthen the capacities of stakeholders to transform education to meet the needs of the 21st century.

The United Nations General Assembly declared January 24, as International Day of Education in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

GNA

