Dr Nana Arthur urges students to be studious  

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R) Jan 25, GNA – Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, the Head of Local Government Service has urged students to take their studies to enable them to excel.

He noted that the advent of digital media and Information Communication Technology (ICT) was changing the approach to instructions as well as knowledge acquisition in schools all over the world.

Dr Nana Arthur made the call in an address he delivered at a durbar to commemorate the centenary celebration and special speech and prize-giving day of Winneba Methodist A/C Junior High School (JHS) in Winneba.

The event was under the theme “100 years of basic Education: Continuity and Change in a Digital Era”.

Dr Nana Arthur who was the Guest Speaker, cautioned that the rapid development of technology had changed the structures and systems for teaching and learning and any instructor or student who may fail to keep abreast with the changing times will be left behind and become obsolete in no time.

He said in its quest to maximise the use of digital technology to stimulate growth, the Government in recent years had digitalised various sectors to help transform all spheres of national life, including education.

“The quest to use digital technology to stimulate the growth and transformation of the Ghanaian economy is to ensure that every Ghanaian derives maximum benefit from this process,” he stated.

Dr Arthur informed the gathering that the importance of digital education could not be over-emphasised as it allowed flexibility for communication, organisation, and administration of school activities.

“As the world gets neck-dip in digitisation, there are different ways we can all work together to enhance school education and take learning to the next level in this digital world.”

He added that Artificial Intelligence (AI) was one of the fall outs of the digital divide that improved individual understanding of topics and helped to enhance students’ interest in studies and urged students to explore it.

“Hundred years of existence is no mean achievement, and it is just proper to use the opportunity to celebrate past and present teaching and non-teaching staff, the Methodist Church, Effutu Municipal Assembly, and other stakeholders whose support contributed immensely to the school’s survival,” he stressed.

“I am happy to inform you that this school has produced many eminent personalities and has built the academic, moral and ethical foundations needed to catapult its students to greater heights,” he assured.

Dr Arthur challenged students of the school who distinguished themselves in the various subjects and were awarded prizes to strive to attain academic excellence and advised urged non-award winners not to be discouraged but to let their colleagues’ achievement serve as motivation for them work harder.

Dr Nana Arthur cautioned parents to be good role models and pay close attention to the needs and upbringing of their wards to ensure their proper integration into society.

He called on old students of the school to continue to serve as role models through continuous engagement and interactions with the student body to motivate and encourage them to strive to achieve something for themselves and to be ready to support the school in future.

