Church of Pentecost donates assorted food items to Krachi Prison  

By Kingsley Mamore

Kete-Krachi (O/R) Jan 4, GNA-The Church of Pentecost, Nkwanta Area has donated food items worth GHC10,000.00 to the Kete-Krachi Prisons.

The items include, 100 tubers of yam, 14 packs of assorted drinks, 13 bags of sachet water, four bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, six packs of bottled water, washing soaps, tin tomatoes, biscuits, tissue papers, toilet papers, sacks of maize and bathroom sandals.

Reverend Seth Dwamena Asante, Area Pastor of Church of Pentecost Nkwanta South, said it was the duty of Christians to give to the needy and appealed to the inmates not to revisit the crime, which led them to the prison.

Biblically, he compared the life of Joseph, who was once imprisoned but later became a minister, urging inmates to see their temporary incarceration as a blessing in disguise.

He said it was not impossible for the Lord to raise some of them to a pedestal, where many of them would ask “was he not a prisoner?”

Mr Asante said going to prison was a punishment, but it was a means to reform the inmates.

He called on them to lead exemplary lives after serving their prison terms.

Mr, Christian Anyrator, the Chief Superintendent of Kete-Krachi Prison, received the items and thanked the Church for their gesture.

He said the donation had come at a good time to assist the prison authorities to cater for the needs of the inmates and asked other institutions and individuals to come to their aid.

Pastor Dwamena Asante was accompanied by Rev Amos Afedze, Kparekpare Area Pastor and some Elders of the Church.

The donors prayed for the inmates, officers and leaders of the nation.

