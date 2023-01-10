Chiefs urged to build relationships with kings and queens abroad for development 

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Adu Kwasi (E/R), Jan. 10, GNA – Nana Werempemhene Awo Ayebea I of Adu Kwasi in the Eastern Region has called on traditional rulers to use festivals to build relationships between kings and queens abroad for the benefit of their communities.

She noted that festivals were important occasions that could be used by the chiefs to invite their counterparts abroad to engage them in meaningful interactions for development.

Nana Werempemhene Awo Ayebea made the call when she launched her two-year development programme for Adu Kwasi, a farming community, near Coaltar in the Ayensuano District of the Easter Region.

She mentioned some of the projects envisaged in the programme as the provision of school structures, sinking of boreholes and the creation of durbar grounds.

“My major concern has been the provision of boreholes to alleviate the sufferings of the people who have to travel far distances in search of water, especially during the harmattan seasons,” she stated.

Nana Ayebea said the projects would be financed through fundraising harvests and with the support of communal labour and appealed to kings and queens abroad to assist.

She entreated citizens of Adu Kwasi both home and abroad to contribute towards the implementation of the projects while appealing to philanthropists, nongovernmental organisations, and the well-to-do individuals for support.

She called on the chiefs within the area to use Odwira festivals to initiate development programmes for their communities.

Nana Ayebea described Ghana as a peaceful country and invited kings and queens abroad for visits during the festivals of the chiefs and the people to contribute their quota towards development.

She advised the youth, particularly the girls to focus on their studies at school to become responsible adults in future.

