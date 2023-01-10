Calm returns at Bomaa as Ahafo REGSEC beefs up security 

By Dennis Peprah

Bomaa, (A/R), Jan. 10, GNA – The Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has beefed up security at Bomaa, a farming community in the Tano North Municipality of the Region, following a violent clash in the area.

One person was reportedly shot dead in a protracted chieftaincy dispute, which turned bloody in the Bomaa Township, last Sunday January 8, 2023.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the area on Tuesday, there was however relative calm in the Bomaa Township, after the REGSEC deployed a contingent of police and military personnel to maintain law and order.

Many residents, however, remained indoors.

The GNA gathered from residents that the violent clash erupted between the two royal gates at Bomaa, which falls under the Dormaa Traditional Area, in connection with the burial of the late Nana Kwafo Akoto, the chief of Bomaa over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area and overlord of Bomaa has asked the chiefs and people of Bomaa to disregard a purported curfew, imposed by the Ahafo Regional Security Council on connection with the clash.

He said the REGSEC had no ‘power or authority’ to impose curfew in the area, and called on the residents to continue with their normal lives.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Badu, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs gave the advice when he enstooled a new chief for Bomaa, Barima Kyeremeh Gyanaa.

“I just rang Mr George Yaw Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister and he confirmed it was untrue the REGSEC has imposed a dawn to dusk curfew here”, he stated.

Despite the pockets of violence recorded in the town over the weekend, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Badu said Bomaa “is peaceful and does not warrant any curfew,” and called on security personnel deployed to the town to be more professional.

The Paramount Chief advised the new chief of the town to cherish, build, strengthen and promote peace for development to thrive in the area.

GNA

