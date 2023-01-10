“Bulldog” fined GHS48,000 over comments against President Akufo-Addo

By Joyce Danso/ Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA – Lawrence Hanson Nana Asiamah, aka Bulldog, now Bullgod, a regular pundit on United Television (UTV) Showbiz programme has been sentenced to a fine of GHS48,000 by an Accra Circuit Court.

Bullgod, a graphic designer, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not finish his four-year tenure if he failed to pay customers of an alleged Ponzi scheme by Menzgold.

Bullgod, who is also an artiste manager, in default would serve 40 days imprisonment.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of offensive conduct to the breach of peace but found guilty at the end of the trial.

Delivering judgement, the court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah held that the prosecution was able to prove its case during the trial.

According to the court when Bullgod’s attention was drawn to the security implications of the statement he made, he said he meant no harm and that he was only drawing the attention of the President (appealing to the conscience of the President ) to pay monies belonging to customers of Menzgold.

It said the convict had fore knowledge of the security implications of his statement and that his comment put the President’s life in danger.

Before convicting the Pundit, Mr Lord Delvin Essandoh, who held brief of substantive Counsel, Jerry Avernorgbo, prayed the court to hand down a non-custodial sentence because Bullgod was a father of four and well-known member of society.

According to Mr Essandoh, Bullgod also had some health conditions.

The counsel also drew the attention of the court to the fact that the charge preferred against Bullgod was a “misdemeanor”, adding that the convict had shown remorse and learned his lesson during the trial.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Simon Apiosornu, said on January 11, 2021, the police intercepted a video recording of a programme on United Television (UTV).

The prosecution said in the said video, Bullgod was seen and heard saying, “The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will not finish his term in office. He will run away if he failed to pay the deposits of Menzgold customers.”

It said on January 12, 2021, Bullgod was handed over to the Police by the National Intelligence Bureau for further investigations.

The prosecution said during interrogation, Bullgod admitted having made those comments in the said video when same was played in his presence.

It said Bullgod explained that during the show, he and other guests were arguing where he made the statement in jest and that he had no ill motive behind same.

