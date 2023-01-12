Bulgaria: Top Solar Panel Producer to Invest BGN 20 Mln+ in Kyustendil Solar Panel Plant

Kyustendil, Western Bulgaria, Jan 12 (BTA/GNA) – Top Solar Panel Producer to Invest BGN 20 Mln+ in Kyustendil Solar Panel Planthe first investor in Kyustendil’s Industrial Zone is very nearly a fact, and that is a global leader in solar panel manufacturing, the Mayor of the southwestern city, Petar Paunov, told a news conference Thursday. Bulgarian-German company AE Solar Horizon AD has submitted an application for a BGN 20 million-plus investment at the city Town Hall and some minor details have to be clarified before it is handed over to the Municipal Council.

The proposal envisages the construction of a 1,000 MW/y Tier-1 solar photovoltaic (PV) panel plant on a total built-up area of 1.2 ha. The plant is to provide 100 new jobs.

AE Solar has over 25 years of experience in energy project development, with over 300 completed projects in Bulgaria’s industrial energy infrastructure alone. The company is a certified Class A Investor.

The investors plan that 100% of the energy used in the manufacture of the solar panels will come from hydropower stations, while every year the plant is in operation it will grant the municipality free of charge 100 kW of panels, the latter having to purchase only the inverters for their mounting, Paunov said.

An incubator for startup companies in solar energy will be established, and free training courses for technicians engaged in photovoltaic plant instalment will be organized. Every citizen of Kyustendil Municipality who wishes to install PV but is short of cash will have access to interest-free leasing.

Conceptual and technical designs will be prepared for all public buildings at the cost of the investor.

Construction of the plant, which is expected to take about 18 months, will begin in the summer. The investor will buy 5 ha at the preferential price of BGN 500,000.

