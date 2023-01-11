Bolgatanga Municipal exceeds COVID-19 vaccination target for festive season 

Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Jan 11, GNA – The Bolgatanga Municipal Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has exceeded its COVID-19 vaccination target for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

With a target of 6,599 people to vaccinate, the Municipal Health Directorate vaccinated 10,482 people to exceed its target, representing 158.8 per cent.

The Ghana Health Service, in collaboration with partners and with funding from the World Health Organisation (WHO), declared a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign during the yuletide.

The move was to combat the spread of the virus and emergence of new strains from other countries, particularly China.

Mr Stephen Bordotsiah, the Bolgatanga Municipal Health Director, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that cumulatively, 78.1 per cent of the area’s population had been fully vaccinated while 97.3 per cent had received at least a single dose.

He reiterated staff commitment to ensuring that the Municipality attained the target of 80 per cent fully vaccinated population and head immunity to help fight any spread of the virus.

“We are not doing badly at all as a municipality, we hope to achieve head immunity by the end of January 2023, hoping that at least we will cross the 80 per cent fully vaccination rate,” he said.

Mr Bordotsiah noted that vaccination, coupled with laid down precautionary measures, were key in combating the spread of the virus and encouraged stakeholders to support to demystify the vaccination process.

That, he said, would enable more people to avail themselves to be vaccinated against the disease.

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when the person coughs, sneezes, speaks, sings or breathes. These particles range from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols.

One can be infected by breathing in the virus if near someone who has the disease.

GNA

