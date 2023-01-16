Black Sherif shortlisted for BBC1 xtra Hot 2023 Campaign

By Stanley Senya



Accra, Jan. 16, GNA – Multiple award-winning Ghanian rapper and singer Black Sherif has been honored by BBC 1 xtra as part of the artistes to be on the look out via their prestigious Hotfor 2023 campaign.

Black Sherif has steadily been gaining traction both local and national recognition in the world of music.

As part of his musical career, Black Sherif has elevated Ghanian culture to the world by mixture of Ghanaian language (Twi) and English in his songs.

Black Sherif’s 2023 has begun as a promising strong year to rise among other notable stars in the USA.

However, other artistes who also made the listed are, Arya Starr, Cristale, Debbie, Doechii, FLO, Nemzzz, Nia Archives, Nippa Sainte and Jamaican Valiant.

These artistes also represent some African countries and Caribbean countries across the world.

BBC 1Xtra’s ‘Hot for’ list is compiled annually to select chosen artistes and support them throughout the year.

In all, the radio station selected eleven artists who are destined for grater things.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

