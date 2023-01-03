Black Galaxies arrive in Algeria for the CHAN tournament 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan. 3, GNA – Ghana’s home-based side, Black Galaxies has arrived in Constantine, Algeria ahead of the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN), which is set to kick off January 13.

Ghana would be making its fourth appearance on the African stage, having featured in 2009, 2011, and 2014.

The Black Galaxies began training in Ghana before moving to Cairo to round up their preparations.

The team played a friendly match with Egypt’s Under-20 side and Premier League giants, Al Ahly where Ghana emerged victorious.

Ghana is one of the favourites competing, having made it to the finals on two occasions, in 2009 and 2014.

Black Galaxies made their last appearance in 2014 after losing to Libya in a penalty shootout.

Annor Walker, head coach of the side had promised Ghanaians the team would do its possible best to win the trophy for the first time in the country’s history.

Ghana would begin its campaign against Group C counterparts, Madagascar on January 15, 2023, before taking on Sudan and Morocco.

The 2023 CHAN tournament is slated for January 13 to February 4, 2023.

GNA

