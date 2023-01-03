New ride hailing App inDrive begins operations in Accra 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan 3, GNA – inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform has started operating in Ghana with the company currently operating in over 700 cities in 47 countries.

A statement issued in Accra by the Company said a distinctive feature of inDrive was its peer-to-peer pricing model, where the passenger and the driver agree on the fare and other details of the ride directly.

It said the agreements were final and did not change depending on distance, weather conditions or traffic congestion.

The inDrive app has been downloaded over 150 million times, making it the second most downloaded mobility app in the world.

The statement said the company operated in many African countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, and Namibia.

It said unlike other ride hailing companies, inDrive does not use pricing algorithms and does not increase trip fares during rush hours.

“Once registered, the passenger inputs the A and B points of their route and offers their price for the trip when prompted by the app. Offers from available drivers will pop up on the screen,” it added.

The statement said the passenger then selects the offer that best suits them in terms of price, driver rating and vehicle model.

It said drivers could select the requests they accept by passenger rating and user reviews and drivers always see the destination prior to accepting the ride request.

“This fair approach to pricing stems from the company’s mission of Challenging Injustices,” it said.

The inDrive would not charge a service fee during the first stage of the launch in Accra and it meant that drivers who join the platform would be able to earn even more.

inDrive’s unique business model keeps the company competitive without needing to raise substantial investments.

Peer-to-peer pricing, combined with the lowest service fee in the world (under 10 per cent without VAT), alongside impactful campaigns, help organically grow brand awareness.

GNA

