CPP must unite ahead of election 2024 –Abdul Malik 

Accra, Jan. 3, GNA – Mr Abdul Malik Jeleel, Deputy National Communications Director, Convention People’s Party (CPP) has rallied the rank and file of the party to work together to re-organise the CPP ahead of election 2024.

He said the seeming lack of unity among the leadership of the Party could undermine efforts to solidify the base of the CPP and build a strong force towards the next election.

In a New Year Message shared with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Jeleel, who is also the CPP Chairman for Adentan Constituency, urged members of the CPP to remain committed to the ideals and principles of the Party.

“I call on the Party’s national leadership, regional and working committee chairpersons to put an end to all internal wrangling and help build a solid and united party towards 2024 elections.

“Let’s remember Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s quote: “Organisation decides everything” and act now to organize from the grass-root starting from the polling station,” he said.

The CPP has since last year been embroiled in raging confusion and disagreement over the legitimacy of its chairperson –which had occasioned legal tussle and public outbursts.

Last year, the Party failed to organize its internal elections to elect officers to steer the affairs of the CPP at various levels.

With 2024 fast beckoning, pressure is mounting on political parties that are yet to elect their national officers to do so to ensure their inclusion in the 2024 general election.

Mr Jeleel said the current economic hardship was as a result of bad governance, adding that the CPP had a track record of delivering value for the people and building a nation that guaranteed prosperity for all.

He appealed to former officers of the Party, including Dr Abu Sakara, Samia Nkrumah, Ernesto Yeboah, and Nii Armah Akomfrah to “set aside their differences” and support efforts to reorganise the CPP.

Mr Jeleel called on all the major “Nkrumahist” parties including, the People’s National Convention, Progressive People’s Party, and the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) to come together to build a formidable force and win elections.

“If we are able to unite within CPP and bring our sister Nkrumahist parties together we will pull a surprise at the 2024 election and bring joy to the good people of Ghana,” he said.

GNA

