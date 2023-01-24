Assin Fosu Afutuakwa Basic School gets facelift 

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Fosu (C/R), Jan. 24, GNA – Mr Godfred Nti Anewu, an aspirant for the position of parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Assin Central Constituency, has renovated the Assin Fosu Afutuakwa Basic School to enhance teaching and learning.

The school has never been renovated since it was built several decades ago, hence, the need for the renovation, he indicated.

Work undertaken included mending of cracks in building, changing weak facial boards and painting the school to suit a modern school.

According to Mr Anewu, the renovation formed part of his social responsibility plan, of developing educational infrastructure aimed at contributing to effective and sustainable delivery of quality education in Ghana.

He appealed to parents to enroll their children and ensure that pupils were retained to complete their education and proceed to higher levels.

Mr Anewu called on the school’s management to take good care of the structures by ensuring their regular maintenance.

Mr Nicholas Fiifi Baako, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Assin Fosu Municipality, said government was committed to ensuring that every child received quality education.

The implementation of the Free Senior High School by the government , he noted was very laudable and assured that measures had been put in place to address challenges affecting the delivery of quality education.

The MCE also admonished the management of the school to always do periodic maintenance to keep the school in shape.

Mrs Agnes Appiah, Headmistress of the school thanked Mr Anewu for his kind gesture and promised to ensure the structures were protected from miscreants and stray animals.

