8 dismissed Chiana students plead for clemency

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Jan 12, GNA – Eight students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region, who have been dismissed for verbally assaulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have pleaded with the President for clemency.

The second year students, in November 2022, in a recorded video that went viral, insulted and used unprintable words on the President.

The Ghana Education Service in a statement earlier, condemned the act and apologised to the President.

The Service described the act as against educational principles and standards and promised to investigate the incident.

On January 11, 2023, the Service in a dismal letter, signed by Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director-General, dated November 29, 2022, and addressed to parents of the affected students, said the management of GES had given approval for the students to be dismissed.

Consequently, the students and their parents were invited to the School on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 and were served with the dismal letters.

The GES said the action was to serve as an example to deter others.

“This is in view of your involvement in misconducting yourself by making derogatory comments in a video that went viral, a conduct considered very undesirable and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in our educational system in Ghana.

“Your ward is therefore requested to properly hand over any school property in her possession to the headmistress in the school before leaving.

“It is expected that your ward will use this as a major turning point in her life to bring the desired change in her behaviour and attitude towards life.”

After receiving the dismal letters, the affected students in another video, remorsefully said they were sorry and begged President Akufo-Addo for a second chance.

They said education was their future and that they had learnt their lessons and promised not to repeat the bad behaviour.

“Education is our life and we regret whatever we have done because most of us are orphans and we do not know where we are going,” they said.

Meanwhile, the minority in Parliament has also appealed to the President to pardon the students.

GNA

