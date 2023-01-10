202 persons die from road crashes in December last year

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA — A total of 202 persons died through road crashes in December last year, a Motor Accident Returns report from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), has said.



The report said 152 of the death toll were males whilst 50 were females.



A total of 1,441 persons sustained various degree of injuries, with 245 pedestrian knock-downs also being recorded.



The report said it recorded 1,285 crashes in December 2022, involving 2,225 vehicles.



It said out of the total number of vehicles involved in the crashes, 720 of them were commercial, 1,049 were private and 456 of them were motorcycles.



Comparing the period of December 2022 to the same period in 2021, about 11.26 per cent decrease in the number of cases was reported.

With regard to the number of vehicles involved in crashes for December 2022, commercial vehicles experienced a 17.43 per cent decrease as compared to December 2021.

Private vehicles and motorcycles involved in crashes within the period under review also experienced 0.96 per cent and 20.70 per cent decrease respectively compared to December 2021.



There was a 12.50 per cent decrease in the number of pedestrian knock-downs in December 2022 as compared to December 2021.



The death toll for road crashes in December 2022, reduced by 36.08 per cent as compared to December 2021.



There was a 6.55 per cent decrease in the number of persons injured through road crashes in December 2022, in comparison to the same period in 2021.



Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern regions are the top three regions with the highest number of crashes in December 2022.



Greater Accra experienced 561 crashes; Ashanti region recorded 246 crashes, whilst Eastern region had 107 crashes.



Savanna, North East (joint figure) and Oti regions recorded the three lowest number of crashes.



Savanna regions and North East both recorded five crashes whilst Oti had three crashes.

GNA

