10-year-old boy electrocuted at Beppoh in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality 

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Beppoh (W/R), January 10, GNA – A 10-year-old boy, who usually assisted his visually impaired mother, has been electrocuted at Beppoh in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The deceased, identified as, Emmanuel Ampomaah, was a primary four pupil of Beppoh Methodist primary school.

Madam Florence Sagoe, Emmanuel’s mother, was at home when she received the sad news about the death of her son.

Mr Thomas Enyam, Assembly Member of Beppoh Electoral Area, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said on January 7, 2023, around 1300 hours, the deceased went out of the house to play with his two friends.

He said at a point the deceased saw an electrical cable hanging between two stores and he went for the cable and inserted it in his mouth and in the process, he fell.

Mr Enyam said some residents in the neighborhood heard of the incident and quickly rushed to the scene and managed to remove the live cable from Emmanuel ‘s mouth and took him to the Beppoh health centre for treatment, but he was pronounced dead.

The assemblyman said the case was reported to the Bogoso Divisional Police Command and a police team visited the scene to assess the situation.

The body has since been deposited at the Bawdie morgue in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality for preservation and autopsy, Mr Enyam added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

