NGO equips youth with entrepreneurship at Nkwanta South 

By Kingsley Mamore

Nkwanta South (O/R) Dec 30, GNA – More than 1,000 youth in Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region have gained entrepreneurship skills after acquiring various skills training from Food For All Africa Dubai, a non- governmental organisation (NGO).

They were offered training in various skills such as key holders and necklace making, slippers deco, bungles, cake making, cake deco and pastries.

The training was organised by Mr Awal Yerimah Zakary, an Assemblyman for Nkwanta South Central Electoral Area.

The aim is to equip them with employable skills and enable them to create their own jobs, be self-reliant and reduce the unemployment rate in the Municipality.

Mr. Frank Kporwudu and Elijah Amoo, both officials from the NGO, took turns to encourage the youth to position themselves to take advantage of the opportunities being created to improve their lives.

They said the entrepreneurial training programmes seek to promote and increase youth empowerment and employment and complement by reducing poverty in the Municipality.

The Assemblyman admonished the beneficiaries, who are mostly young to take the skills acquired from the training seriously to set up their own businesses and train others.

He appreciated Food For All Africa Dubai for its role in empowering the youth and less privileged in his electoral area.

Miss Patience Boamah, a 28- years-old beneficiary told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that women always persevere and stand up to be counted and privileged to be part of the training, likely to change her circumstance.

She said they can only make a good impact the society when they are economically independent.

She thanked the Assemblyman for his lobbying skills and urged colleagues to impart the knowledge and skills they have acquired from the training to others.

Food For All Africa Dubai, also distributed over 1000 food boxes, which includes rice, beans, gari soya beans, markerel, tin tomatoes, sachet of Lipton and sugar to the aged, widows and Persons Living with Disability (PWDs) during their visit.

GNA

