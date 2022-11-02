Profit down at US media giant Fox Corp but revenue up 

Washington, Nov. 2, (dpa/GNA) - Profit decreased at US media giant Fox Corporation in its first quarter in comparison to the same period last year.

The company’s bottom line came in at $605 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $701 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year’s first quarter.

Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $670 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.

The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $3.19 billion from $3.05 billion last year.

