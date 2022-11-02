NYA launches project to mark African Youth Day celebration

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Nov 2, GNA – A five-year strategic youth empowerment project dubbed: “Project citizen youth, Think Ghana First,” has been launched as part of this year’s African Youth Day celebration to enhance youth participation in national development.

The launch was organised by the Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) in collaboration with YEFL-Ghana and the Northern Regional Youth Network, both non-governmental organisations.

It was on the theme: “Breaking the Barriers to Meaningful Youth Participation and Inclusion in Advocacy.”

It brought together youth groups, civil society organisations, heads of some selected Junior High Schools (JHS) and persons with disabilities among others.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of NYA, speaking during the launch in Tamale, said it was important to mobilise resources and expertise to support the holistic growth and development of young people in Africa.

Therefore, the project, he said, would enhance youth involvement in the decision-making process of the country.

Mr Sulemana announced that the project, which will run from 2022-2027, was targeting an estimated 60,000 young people in selected JHSs and primary schools in the Northern, North East and Savannah regions.

He said; “The project would advocate attitudinal change, patriotism and the need to uphold the principles of endurance, discipline and positive mindset.”

Madam Vera Jawol Magan, Executive Director of YEFL-Ghana, said the Ghanaian youth had played significant role towards the transformation drive of the country, hence, the need for stakeholders to continue to support their growth.

She expressed the need for the Government to implement policies and programmes that address challenges confronting the youth.

Mr Tahidu Imoro, Tamale Metropolitan Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, admonished the youth to eschew negative lifestyles that might jeopardise their dreams and aspirations.

A total of 15 youth champions, eight patrons and nine ambassadors were assigned to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

Member states of the African Union commemorate African Youth Day annually on November 01, to highlight the immense contributions of young Africans to the cultural, political and socioeconomic development of their communities.

GNA

