Executive Secretary of WBC Cares Africa commends female boxers 

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, Founder of the Girls Box who doubles as an Executive Secretary of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Cares Africa, has commended the young girls who took part in the 2022 edition of the boxing tournament.

Girls Boxing tournament is an annual boxing event to give young girls interested in the sport the opportunity to showcase their talents and learn new things.

This year’s program which started at the Wisdom Boxing Gym ended at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

In an interview with the media, Miss Asare said she was impressed with the performance put up by the young girls, though some of them were fighting for the first time in the ring.

“I’m really happy with the performance of the ladies. That is my most important priority for today, a lot of them were fighting intelligently and actively and I have discovered talents.

“I’m also grateful to the officials, the clubs that are training these boxers as well as the media who came to cover the event.”

She said some of the ladies would be selected to represent the country in an upcoming international event in Benin.

“Based on their performance here some of the boxers would be selected for an international event in Benin, before the 2023 Africa games in Ghana.”

Dr. Ofosu-Asare, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for Accra 2023 congratulated the young girls and pledged to continue its support for the development of female boxing.

“I want to assure you girls that we at the LOC would continue to support female boxing and as we all know next year Ghana will be hosting the rest of Africa, we need you girls to win medals for us.

“Ghana has never hosted the African Games before and this would be our first time hosting it and boxing is one of the sports that we count on to win medals for the country, we need you more come 2023 August,” he added.

He added “people are complaining that there is economic hardship so we should pull out of the event, I want to assure you that the government would not do that because hosting this tournament would boost the economy.

Mr. Evans Bernie John, the Chairman of the Greater Accra Amateur Boxing also congratulated the young girls and urged them to continue training as they were the future champions to represent Ghana.

