Yemi Alade in Ghana for video shoot with Bisa Kdei  

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – Nigerian music superstar Yemi Alade is set to feature Bisa Kdei on her upcoming album.



The award-winning Nigerian singer is currently in Ghana shooting a video with Ghana’s iconic Highlife artiste.



The video shoot features Ghanaian choreographer Incredible Zigi together with his dance crew in the highly anticipated collaboration.



The “Johnny” hitmaker had a successful collaboration with former Lynx signee MzVee titled “Come And See My Mother,” and the collaboration with Bisa Kdei promises to be a banger.



Bisa Kdei was recently celebrated in Ghanaian music circles after his “Asew” hit single was featured in the Hollywood Christmas movie “Jingle Jangle”.



The award-winning Ghanaian musician who has remained consistent for close to a decade is set to mark his 10th anniversary in the music industry with a concert at ”Indigo at The O2”, London, United Kingdom, on November 18, 2022.

GNA

