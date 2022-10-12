Year-on-Year inflation rate for September stands at 37.2 per cent 

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA – The Year-on-Year inflation rate for September 2022 based on the 16 administrative regions was 37.2 per cent.

The transition focuses on the pricing index and rate of inflation with a new reference period of 2021.

The computational considerations transitioning from 10 to 16 administrative regions are re-adjustment of regional weights, replacement and inclusion of markets and outlets, variation in price reference years and representative of items across regions.

Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician, said the month of September 2022, the general price level was 37.2 per cent higher than in September 2021.

The Month-on-month inflation between August 2022 and September 2022 was 2.0 per cent.

The Eastern Region had the highest regional inflation rate of 47.1 per cent, while the Upper East Region had the lowest regional inflation rate of 22.9 per cent.

The year-on-year inflation for September 2022 had domestic inflation of 35.8 per cent and imported inflation of 40. 7 per cent, food inflation of 37.8 per cent and non-food inflation of 36.8 per cent.

The 2.0 per cent Month-on-month inflation for September 2022, comprised food inflation of 2.2 per cent and non-food inflation of 1.7 per cent.

GNA

