Work diligently – National Labour Commission tells employees  

Accra, Oct. 04, GNA – Mr Ofosu Asamoah, the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), has asked workers of the Commission to work diligently.

He said this at an orientation for newly recruited staff of the Commission.

Mr Asamoah, who led the recruits to take oath of secrecy, stressed that processing of documents and resolving labour issues demanded that workers be thorough.

Heads of Departments and Units of the Commission took turns to brief the new recruits on their roles and responsibilities as well as operations in the various departments.

The new staff would be deployed to the Commission’s regional offices and the headquarters in Accra.

The National Labour Commission is established under Part XVIII of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651). Act 651 is the main enabling Act regulating the employment relationship in Ghana since its passage in 2003.

The Commission also uses ADR Act 798 and the NLC’s Regulations, 2006, L.I. 1822 and the Minister of Labour’s Regulations, L.I. 1833 of 2007.

The Commission is established as an independent arbiter in labour/industrial disputes settlement.

The Commission performs its functions using the following processes: Facilitation, Mediation and Summary settlement.

GNA

