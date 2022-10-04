School for Life engages CSOs on education policies

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Oct 4, GNA – School for Life, a non-governmental organisation, has sensitised members of the Northern Network for Education Development and other civil society organisations (CSOs) on education policies to enable them to contribute to their successful implementation.

The three-day workshop also sought to build the capacity of local citizen groups to influence policies of basic education in their respective regions.

Participants were drawn from the Northern, Savannah, North-East, Upper West and Upper East regions, and discussed various topics relevant to advocacy in education.

The training formed part of the Citizen Led Action for Educational Accountability and Responsiveness in Ghana (CLEAR) project.

Madam Wedad Sayibu, Director, School for Life, said the engagement was to empower stakeholders to collectively represent the north in national deliberations.

She said it was to build the capacity of groups and relevant CSOs using social accountability tools to advocate policies at the sub-national and national levels.

Miss Akorfa Ama Akoto, the Chief Executive Officer of Spring-Up Global Network, a resource person, took participants through the Ministry of Education’s current policies and emphasised the need for CSOs to understand those policies and factor them into their work.

CLEAR is a consortium project implemented by the School for Life, in partnership with YEFL-Ghana and Ghana Developing Communities Association.

It is a two-year project aimed at mobilizing citizen groups and civil society organisations for advocacy and policy influence to promote equity and quality education delivery in the country.

The project, which covered six districts across the five regions, is funded by Global Partnership for Education and managed by Oxfam International.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

