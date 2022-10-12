Wiawso NDC chairman aspirant to prioritise Wiawso constituency seat 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Asawinso(WN/R), Oct. 12, GNA-Oheneba Kofi Ankamah, an aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency chairman for Sefwi-Wiawso constituency, says he will adopt strategies to ensure the party wins the Wiawso constituency seat in the 2024 elections.

Mr Ankamah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said it was worrying that the party had not been able to win the Wiawso constituency seat on two occasions.

He said when given the nod, he would bring on board strategies that would help the party win both the Presidential and parliamentary elections in the 2024 elections.

The Aspirant indicated that the party needed a strong and courageous person like himself to revive and restore hope in the party, especially at the branch level.

Mr Ankamah explained that he was still contesting as constituency chairman after two failed attempts because, “I have not gotten what I want in NDC, that is winning back the Wiawso seat and ensuring an NDC presidential candidate wins the general elections, If NDC wins I will be okay.”

He called on the delegates to consider someone who could deliver and win the Wiawso seat back for the party.

The Aspirant promised to work closely with the branch executives to ensure unity to win more votes for the party in the 2024 elections.

The Sefwi Wiawso constituency is scheduled to elect constituency officers on 22nd October 2022.

GNA

