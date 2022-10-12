FGR Bogoso Prestea Ltd Ladies launch RISE campaign against Breast Cancer  

Bogoso (WN/R), Oct. 12, GNA – The ladies wing of Future Global Resource (FGR) Bogoso Prestea Limited has launched an awareness campaign to fight Breast Cancer in their immediate working environment.

Dubbed ‘RISE’, the campaign is aimed at educating both men and women on breast cancer as October is globally named ‘Pink Month’ to sensitise the world on the breast cancer menace.

The theme for this year’s campaign RISE, means ‘Rally in Supporting Everyone’, ‘Rally in Screening Everyone’, and ‘Rally in Serving Everyone.’

President of the Ladies Club of FGR, Madam Primilla Osei, explained that the ladies had also joined the rest of the world to fight breast cancer through some activities to create awareness.

She said a Breast Cancer Awareness Education, screening and Empowerment week would be observed in the second week of October and a prostate cancer health screening for the men will be organised in the third week of October.

“As we seek for healthy breasts we should also look out for our men, thus we will have a prostate check for them too. This is to ensure we all live healthy and happily,” she said.

Madam Osei said there would be a fundraising activity to support the campaign and called on all well-meaning people within Bogoso and Prestea to donate to the campaign.

She said they would end the month with some physical activities like aerobics to promote exercising and good living among the staff and community.

The health screening would be done in partnership with Premier Specialist Hospital.

GNA

