We need unity and vibrancy from the youth to win 2024 elections-Aspirant   

Ho (VR), Oct. 7, GNA – Mr Adeklo Gershon-Effort Fortune, Chairman hopeful for Ho Central Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has observed that the party needs massive reforms to win the 2024 general election.

He said his vision was to lead a well-prepared constituency, with a clean sheet to be in a comfortable position to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

Mr Adeklo Gershon-Effort made this known in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after he was cleared by the vetting committee to contest the Ho Central Constituency Chairmanship position.

The 41-year-old businessperson disclosed that there was a total leadership failure within the ranks and file of the party within the constituency “and it is time for the young ones to embark on a rescue mission in bringing back the party to where it’s supposed to be.”

“Energetic guys like me must be brought on board to wrestle power from the NPP led government in 2024,” he said.

Mr Adeklo Gershon-Effort also revealed among other visions, that unity would be his hallmark as well as putting a solid welfare system for party members in the constituency.

He appealed to the party faithful to rally behind him for the needed transformation to be brought to bear.

He also promised to put the needed resources and coordination in place for the 2024 battle “since there is the urgent need to shake up the party to the grassroots to make the party attractive, ready and poised to win back power in 2024,” he added.

Mr Adeklo Gershon-Effort would contest two other contestants for the Ho Central Chairmanship slot.

They are Franklyn Gedzia and Manfred Nuku- Dei.

The NDC would elect its constituency executives later in October.

