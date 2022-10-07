Vegetables from Bulgarian Seeds to Continue to be Grown in Nigeria

Sofia/Abuja, Oct 07 (BTA/GNA) – Opportunities for cooperation between Bulgaria and the Northeastern State of Taraba in Nigeria were high on the agenda of talks on October 5 between Taraba Governor Darius Ishaku and Bulgarian Ambassador in Nigeria Yanko Yordanov, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said in a press release. Ishaku visited the Bulgarian Embassy in Abuja at Yordanov’s invitation.

At the meeting Yordanov handed over samples of Bulgarian seeds of various agricultural crops produced by the Vegetable Crops Institute in Plovidv, Southern Bulgaria. Taraba will become the second state in Nigeria after Plateau to start growing vegetable from seeds produced by the Plovdiv Institute.

During the meeting the two Yordanov and his guest discussed the opportunity to organize a training seminar for farmers in Taraba.

BTA/GNA

