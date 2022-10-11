UEW management updates Level 400 students’ portal 

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), Oct 11, GNA – The management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has successfully updated Level 400 students portal based on bulk date collated from activities of the students’ help desk.

It said it was committed to seeing through its core responsibility of protecting the sanctity of students’ records per the laid down guidelines in recognition of the efforts of students and presenting them for graduation at the appointed time.

This was stated in a press release signed by Mrs. Wilhelmina Tete-Mensah the Acting Registrar and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), to inform Level 400 students and the public of the development so far.

“We expect our level 400 students to access their portals to check the updated results and resort to the laid down processes to address their concerns if any are identified,” the release directed.

It said the challenges at hand dated back to 2018 and the current management took the audacious initiative to resolve every one of them associated with the results of more than 8,000 student as far back as June ,2022.

The Management further indicated that it was on the same page with the level 400 students in the quest for accurate and clean results to enable them to graduate and consequently, it was prepared to stay with them side-by-side to ensure that every single issue concerning their results was resolved.

The release said management on the other hand expected the level 400 students to resort to dialogue for all genuine concerns to be addressed if any were identified in the process, to meet their collective goal.

Meanwhile, arrangement for the end of semester examination will proceed as planned, the statement added, saying, “we view academic record as valuable assets to the sustenance of our institutions and the proper management of the same is non-negotiable.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

