Afetsi Awoonor Foundation launched to develop human resource potential 

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA – The Afetsi Awoonor Foundation, an organisation dedicated to developing the human resource potential in Ghana for a more stable and cohesive society through self-sufficient individuals, has been launched.

The Foundation says it is aimed at ensuring that the average Ghanaian is economically self-sufficient and capable of participating in the development of Ghana and the continent.

Mr Afetsi Awoonor, the founder, said: “We believe a country is best served with a resilient, healthy, capable and functional human resource base.”

He noted that the foundation was created to improve the lives of people in rural communities, through the provision of business infrastructure, funding, social support, and youth development.

“Making communities feel empowered and giving its indigenes a stake in its development is at the core of the Foundation’s support programming, not simply solving problems, but building sustainable solutions and programmes, in collaboration with respective community leaders,” Mr. Afetsi said

He added: “In the area of entrepreneurial incubation, the Foundation will offer strategic training models and support systems that transform beneficiaries, primarily women and youth into effective and successful entrepreneurs.

“We intend to carry this out through seed funding, mentorship and skills development for 300 plus youth annually.”

Through its Water for Humanity initiative, the foundation bsays it will work with community leaders and institutions to improve access to safe drinking water in rural communities.

the Afetsi Awoonor Foundation had its first project in 2010, and sources close to it say it continues to harness community engagement and renewable energy in the development of solar-powered boreholes for communities that lack access to safe drinking water.

The foundation has already strengthened quality primary healthcare delivery in rural communities, through the supply of hospital consumables and equipment to enable rapid first-aid and patient stabilization in rural health centers.

“We have donated medical equipment to four community health care centers in Ketu North, to aid the provision of first aid and emergency response, and continue to identify more recipients for further donations,” Mr. Awoonor said.

The Foundation is also pivoting to prepare rural communities for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, by ensuring that tech is at the forefront of their solutions.

With the future being technology, the Foundations Tech Hub provides a friendly ecosystem where young tech talents are trained, nurtured, and supported to create tech-based solutions to problems confronting rural communities.

The Founder is also deeply aware of the marginalization of women and girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM), and commits to prioritize the training of young girls.

Mr. Awoonor said: “In the first year of operation of our Tech Hub, we aim to train at least 500 youth”.

“We collaborate with schools, religious bodies and community leaders to organize strategic mentorship programmes, workshops and seminars that help shape and improve the mindsets of the youth, as well as build relevant skills that will develop them into visionaries and great leaders,” he said.

“Our annual “NUTOAMENENYO HOWLIWLI” football tournament harnesses, develops and promotes sporting talents, while promoting unity and peace among the communities.”

