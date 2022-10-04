Tullow to join African leaders for energy sector progress blueprint  

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, Oct. 04, GNA – Tullow Oil has joined Global energy leaders at the 2022 Africa Oil Week Conference to discuss various topics in the energy sector to renew commitments and formulate a blueprint for the progress of Africa’s energy sector.

The conference, slated for October 3 to 7, 2022 at Cape Town, South Africa, would provide a platform for energy experts and leaders to carry out critical discussions for major policy and industry reforms.

A statement from Tullow Oil, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said of utmost importance would be the subject of the future of fossil fuels, as captured in the conference agenda titled “Upstream African Market in 2022 and Beyond: Outlook for E&P on the Continent”.

The conversation would stimulate debate into the prospects of the upstream industry in light of recent global developments and projected trends.

Mr Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive of Tullow, the statement said, would share some remarkable thoughts from his office, as an independent oil and gas exploration and development company focused on Africa, with an outlook of the African upstream sector that sits at the heart of its operations.

Tullow had taken the lead in highlighting the potential of Africa in the upstream sector, he added.

The conference would also focus on the COP27 set to come off after few weeks, to demand more of energy giants in driving global climate change discussions, especially as it relates to the continent.

While many energy majors pulled out of prospective economies, the statement said Tullow had taken a huge step of highlighting the prospects inherent in the continent, and the possibility of pursuing sustainable oil and gas development to support the growth economies within the region.

Its bold energy transition plans which included the reduction of its scope ‘1’ and ‘2’ emissions through improved efficiency on its assets and the pursuit of carbon offsetting measures, demonstrated a company ready to develop and produce oil in a sustainable way, it said.

The statement said Tullow Ghana’s Deputy Managing Director, Madam Cynthia Lumor would lead a panel discussion on the topic to review the changing trends in the workforce of the future by analysing the evolution of the workplace, its people, the culture, and the philosophies underpinning these evolutions.

It would also unearth the requirements for building resilient organisations.

The conference was also expected to shape conversations about the energy sector in Africa including proposals for making the best of Africa’s energy resources; as a priority for various governments and how the sector could position itself to retain talent for the next evolution cycle of the industry.

“As an Africa-focused company, Tullow Oil will be looking to share its experiences, based on its track record over the years in its exploration and production activities as well as its aspirations for the future.

“Whether in transformation initiatives, people development or sustainability, the Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town is expected to contribute significantly to the development of the energy sector in Africa,” the statement added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

