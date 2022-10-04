AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine commends GNA for role in nation building 

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, Oct. 4, GNA – The Management of AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Obuasi Mine has lauded the Ghana News Agency (GNA) for its commitment to nation building.

It said the Agency’s adherence to truthfulness and credibility in its reportage had been helpful for the progress of the Ghanaian society.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Manager in-charge of Sustainability, AGA Obuasi Mine, said the company was happy to have very good relations with the Agency and looked forward to working continually with it.

He said this when he led a team from the company to visit the Ashanti Regional Office of the GNA in Kumasi as part of its agenda to strengthen collaboration with Ghanaian media houses.

Mr Baidoo presented a copy of the Ten-Year Socio-Economic Strategic Plan and copies of books on Ashanti Gold, titled: “The African Legacy of the World’s Most Precious Metal” to the Agency, the national wire service.

Mr Baidoo, on behalf of management, donated some boxes of hand sanitizers to the Agency and pledged the company’s commitment to deepening collaboration with it for the betterment of society.

Mr Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Manager, briefed the team on the roles and responsibilities of the Agency within the context of national development aspirations.

He enumerated some of the challenges impeding the smooth operations of the Regional Office and appealed for support to address them.

GNA

