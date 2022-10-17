Shatta Wale teases GOG album with sparkling lead single “Cash Out” 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has dropped a new jam, “Cash Out,” from his Gift of God (GOG) album.

Shatta Wale on this latest track previews the GOG album with a well-curated single “Cash Out”, which was produced by Gold Up Music and mastered by Shatta Wale Damaker Studios.

The multi-talented music gem in a social media post said his latest track was a birthday present to his fans.

“My birthday gift to all fans across the world. I love you all.. “he wrote on Twitter.

The GOG album is undeniably one of Shatta Wale’s most anticipated music projects, as he claims it will be the greatest album ever released by a Ghanaian artist.

The 38-year-old musician has had an illustrious career spanning over two decades and he is one of Ghana’s biggest music exports, having featured on Grammy award-winning artiste Beyonce.

Official lyrics video for Cash Out: https://youtu.be/6XKgz4BSCn0

GNA

