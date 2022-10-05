Shama DCE cuts sod for three projects 

By Richard Essel Acquah-Quayson

Anto Aboso (W/R), Oct 05, GNA – Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Shama District Assembly, has cut the sod for the construction of three new projects in the area.

The projects, estimated at GHC 933,000 and funded from the District Assembly Common Fund, include a two-unit Kindergarten block and a three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for Anto D/A Primary and Assorko Basic Schools respectively and the reconstruction of market sheds at Shama to promote local trading activities.

Mr Dadzie said the educational infrastructures were to ensure early access to education by the kindergarten pupils to enable them to benefit from the government’s Free Senior High School to better their lots.

“The foundation of education is key to educational success and failure to get the basis of education right, will impede the attainment of Education for all,” he noted.

Mr Dadzie encouraged the communities to ensure an effective culture of maintenance of the facilities and urged them to prompt the assembly on time, whenever they detected any problem with the projects for immediate attention.

Mr Rapheal Aidoo Taylor, the Shama District Director of Education, said many of the schools in the district had some challenges, which hindered effective and efficient teaching and learning activities.

He said the construction of the two-unit KG block and three-unit classroom block for Anto D/A Primary and Assorko Basic schools would help support the opportunity to ensure access to education by the pupils.

He thanked the Assembly and the government for their support and assured them that the facilities would be put to good use and properly maintained.

The market women of Shama pointed out that the reconstruction of the market would bring great emotional stability and peace of mind for them to trade.

Nana Brekrom II, the Chief of Assorko and Mr Opoku Quao, the caretaker of Anto Aboso said the projects would facilitate the much-anticipated development.

They advised the Assembly to endeavour to eliminate the bottlenecks that would delay the projects.

GNA

