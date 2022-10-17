SDA Pastor calls on Christians to stand firm against prevailing circumstances 

Yendi (NR), Oct 17, GNA – Pastor Paul Dapaah Siakwan, President of North Ghana Mission (NGM) has called on members of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church to stand firm against the prevailing circumstances in the country.

He said while some of them had not devoted themselves to Christ, others were also following with less committment.

He said ‘now is the time for Chirst’s chosen to show their devotion to His service, the time for all His followers to be the noblest testimony for their Master (Christ) by standing firm against the prevailing current of evil of the world’.

Pastor Paul Dapaah Siakwan made the call when he delivered a sermon on “total devotion to the King’s work” during the Yendi District Seventh Day Adventist Church 2022 district camping meeting at Yendi in the Northern Region.

He said the theme: for this year’s camp meeting “I will go: making disciples for the coming of the King” is a personal response to what they will do for the King who saved them out of darkness into His marvelous light.

He said some who began with total devotion and commitment were gradually giving up and declining day after day from the King’s work.

He said it was their prayer that they departed from the camp meeting with “a total devotion to King’s work”. He reminded them that every individual on this earth will account for what they were doing for Christ.

Touching on Tithe and offering, he said they should always give one-tenth of whatever God gives them either in cash or in kind to God for blessings.

He said the abstraction for their devotion is demand for worth, sexual immorality, their life style lack of fear of God, comfort seeking, selfishness and failing to worship God whole heartedly and it is good they avoid all these things for eternal life.

The occasion was also used to baptize 14 new members into the District Church with one eight-month baby Esther Maabi dedicated to the lord.

GNA

