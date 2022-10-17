Kristersson elected new prime minister of Sweden

Copenhagen, Oct 17, (dpa/GNA) – Sweden’s top conservative politician, Ulf Kristersson, has been elected as the country’s new prime minister, after receiving the necessary support in a parliamentary vote in Stockholm on Monday.

The 58-year-old leader of the Moderate Party, received the necessary backing from the Riksdag in Stockholm, also thanks to the votes of the far-right populist Sweden Democrats, with 176 of the 349 lawmakers voting for Kristersson, and 173 against him.

Kristersson will thus succeed the Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson. As planned, he will make a government statement, and present his Cabinet on Tuesday. The change of government will then be officially approved by King Carl XVI Gustaf.

GNA

