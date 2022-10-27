PWC organises breast cancer screening for members 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, Oct. 26, GNA- The Priesthood Worship Centre, (PWC) at Tema Community Six has organised a lecture and breast cancer screening for its members as part of activities to mark the global “breast cancer” awareness month.

A health team from Tema General Hospital, Manhean Clinic, and TMA Clinic coordinated by Madam Joanna Anorkor Lartey, HIV and Tuberculosis Coordinator, Tema Metro ensure that the people were screened.

Madam Lartey said breast cancer occurred when breast cells begin to grow abnormal and mentioned that causes included genetic, biological, environmental lifetime, and hormonal changes.

She said there were five main stages of breast cancer, which were painless malignant lump, painful lump, intense pain with skin changes, and retraction and spread to other parts.

Madam Lartey advised women to seek early medical care as soon as they notice any anomaly before it gets to the advanced stage as nothing could be done at that stage.

She noted that lowering the risk of getting breast cancer entailed a healthy diet, early detection, and prevention, maintaining weight, protection from sun radiation, and avoiding the intake of tobacco and alcohol.

The Reverend Ebenezer Ayer, Head Pastor of PWC said it was crucial that the health needs of women particularly cancer-related issues were given more attention.

He mentioned that such diseases could be perilous hence the need to visit the hospitals for early detection, and prevention so it did not get to the stage where nothing could be done.

