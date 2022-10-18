NEDS to promote industrialised, export-led economy   

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi. Oct. 18. GNA – The introduction of the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS) is a tacit demonstration of the government’s commitment to transform the country’s economy from raw material export to industrial value addition export-led economy.

It is also to revitalise and strengthen the economy, generate income and boost the local production and manufacturing sectors of the economy.

Dr George Adomako, Eastern Regional Director of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), stated these at a sensitization workshop on NEDS and African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) organised by GEPA for some manufacturers and exporters in the Ashanti region.

The workshop was on the theme: “Driving exports through the implementation of the National Exports Development Strategy”.

It aimed at coordinating export activities, which have the potential to propel growth in the Non-Traditional Exports (NTEs) sector.

Dr Adomako said the NEDS would help open new opportunities for the private sector and increase earnings while developing the business regulatory environment for export and building the required human capital for industrial export and development.

This, he said, would help recruit the right staff to undertake export-oriented activities.

Dr Adomako mentioned some of the priority products for exports as cashew, oily seeds, iron and steel, automobile and rubber.

He urged Ghanaians to support the local industry by patronising made-in-Ghana products.

This, he added, would help strengthen the local currency and stabilize the economy.

Madam Mimi Asante, Senior Programmes Officer at the National AfCFTA Coordinating Office, said AfCFTA was creating a borderless market for African countries.

According to her, Ghana’s roadmap for the AfCFTA National Policy framework would ensure trade facilitation, expedite the process and enhance production capacities.

It would also ensure trade-related infrastructure, trade information and trade development finance to access loans from the banks.

Mr Mamuda Osman, Ashanti Regional Head of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, said NEDS would add value to the products before exporting into the international market.

This would help increase the country’s export potential and ensure substantial growth in the economy since some of the local products would have an advantageous effect on other countries.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

