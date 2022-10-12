Professor Al-hassan outlines his vision for University for Development Studies 

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Oct 12, GNA – Professor Seidu Al-hassan, Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has outlined his vision for the school, seeking to provide effective leadership and collegial environment to develop the university into a practically oriented institution.

Professor Al-hassan, delivering his address during his investiture as the Vice-Chancellor of UDS in Tamale, said “My vision is to provide effective leadership and collegial environment that will further develop the university into a practically-oriented institution, which is internationally recognised for academic excellence and community service.”

He added that “through my leadership, the university will witness significant advancement in research, teaching and learning, human resource, student services and relationship, community service, infrastructure, information and communication technology, internally generated funds and partnership.”

The investiture ceremony, which was held at the Tamale Campus of UDS, was attended by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, some past and present Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, members from the academia, religious leaders, chiefs, representatives of public and private institutions amongst others.

Professor Al-hassan, who is Professor of Agricultural Economics, and a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of UDS, formally assumed office on September 01, 2022, becoming the 5th Vice-Chancellor in the 30-year history of the UDS.

He succeeded Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, who served for about six years.

Professor Al-hassan spoke about academic and research excellence saying the overarching goal was to strengthen existing programmes and to introduce innovative ones in line with current realities bearing in mind quality of programmes, their relevance to society and availability of space.

He said “Academic infrastructure for all university activities will be enhanced and expanded to boost teaching and learning and research. Additional well-equipped lecture rooms, laboratories and accommodation will be provided while existing facilities especially lecture rooms refurbished and modernised.”

He added that “With the blessing of the Academic Board and the Governing Council, and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, we will set up UDS Business School, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Social Sciences, School of Economics, Faculty of Industrial Art, Faculty of Arts and Cultural Studies to boost teaching and learning and research.”

He said students would be at the centre of teaching and learning adding “We need to perfect new ways of admission, accommodation, examination, teaching and learning and to do all that we can to ensure that our esteemed students succeed in their educational goals.”

He announced that the university would pursue a “One-District One-Doctor” initiative aimed at training more qualified medical doctors especially female doctors, and other key health professionals for deprived districts in the northern part of the country.

He told the university community that “With my 26 years of work experience at UDS and having served the university in the high office as Pro Vice-Chancellor, I am in an advantageous position to state that the future of this university is bright. Our motto, Knowledge for Service, will continue to shine in all our activities into the future.”

Dr Bawumia, in an address, charged UDS and its new leadership to realign the university’s programmes and research activities with the government’s priority agenda for creating a critical mass of impactful human capital.

