‘Practicalise the beautiful policies on paper ‘– Down Syndrome Ghana  

Accra, Oct 16, GNA – Ms Agnes Teiko Nyemi-Tei, the Executive Director of Down Syndrome Ghana, also a parent of a child with the condition, has called on Government to as a matter of urgency, practicalise the ‘beautiful policies” drafted to help persons with disabilities (PWDs) so they can live a more meaningful life.

She said this when the organisation organised an event dubbed: Family day out and stakeholders Conference even though there is the Inclusive Education Policy, there seem to be very minimal intervention in the education of children living with disabilities especially those with Down Syndrome.

“The implementation of inclusive education as enshrined in the Ghana Education Policy Programme backed by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have been nothing to write home about…

“Government intervention is minimal. Let’s take education; it is even in the SDGs and in the Ghana Education Policy Programme that there should be an inclusive education but what do we see in our schools, resource and personnel to make the education easier and meaningful for our kids are nonexistent so we go to the schools and see that what we are not getting what we ought to”. She said.

“My daughter was pulled out of school because the teacher was so overwhelmed with the other children that she is not able to take care of my daughter who has Down syndrome.

The event which enabled parents of children with Down Syndrome and their families to party and have fun was also used as a platform where some parents of children with Down Syndrome shared their experiences of stigma, societal and family discrimination and how they are managing to raise them.

Mr Dominic Deenu, father of Elikem Deenu, a 13year old boy with Down Syndrome sharing his journey said he has been a source of encouragement and support for his wife and urged other fathers to get involved in the nurturing of their children with the condition.

“For the past 13 years, we have been able to go through with support from friends…in Ghana, children with disability of such nature are disregarded… sometimes, if the child tries to mingle with other children they will leave him… nurturing Elikem hasn’t been easy.” he said

Mr. Deenu encouraged parents not to give up on their children with special needs.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy programme for children with cerebral palsy and their families, encouraged the parents to be optimistic

She said caring for children with special needs though not easy, is “worth it” as it is a learning curve to acquire many valuable life lessons.

“…you learn a lot of life’s lessons that helps you….” she told the GNA in an interview.

Mrs Awadzi said with the effective implementation of existing policies and the formulation of new ones the journey could be a lot more enhanced.

Nana Yopeyo Dadetsu III, Queen Mother of Dodowa, pledged to become an advocate for persons with Down Syndrome and urged others to do same.

“We need to accept them but it goes with education. We need to educate religious bodies and other organisations about Down syndrome “She said.

Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome. Chromosomes are small “packages” of genes in the body.

It is a genetic disorder caused when abnormal cell division results in an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21.

