Pope Francis extends synod on Church reform by one year

Rome, Oct 16, (dpa/GNA) – An ongoing Synod of Bishops on the reform of the Catholic Church, will be extended by one year, until the end of 2024, said Pope Francis on Sunday.

“It is necessary not to be in a hurry,” the pontiff told the faithful in St Peter’s Square, following the Angelus prayer.

Francis announced that he would split the plenary assembly of bishops, which was actually scheduled to conclude next year, into two sessions. The first is to take place from October 4-29, 2023, the second a year later, in October 2024.

A little more than a year ago, the pope opened the synod, which was originally planned to last two years. The synod is an assembly of bishops, but the pope wanted all Catholics to be able to participate.

The faithful, are to discuss to what extent the Catholic Church needs to change. The results of the consultations will be sent to Rome on a regular basis.

Finally, the bishops, together with Pope Francis, will discuss the changes, which will then be anchored in an Apostolic Exhortation. This is to be a guideline for reforms in the Church, which all congregations in the world can follow.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

