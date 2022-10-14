Police retrieves nearly decomposed body from well at Fiapre 

By Dennis Peprah

Fiapre (B/R), Oct. 14, GNA – Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality was thrown into a state of disbelief and grief when the body of a popular young apprentice was discovered in a well in the early hours of Friday.

Some neighbours had gone to fetch water when they detected an unusual smell emanating from the well.

The Police in Sunyani had since retrieved the nearly decomposed body of Atta Eugene, popularly known as ‘Christian Rasta’ from the well.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Fiapre, near Sunyani, Atta Krufi, a neighbour said the deceased, an apprentice engaged in decorative glass designs making was last seen on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, after he closed from work.

