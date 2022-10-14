GNAT congratulates BECE candidates 

By Patience Gbeze

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA – The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has congratulated all Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) candidates and wished them a successful examination.

According to GNAT, they were hopeful that the candidates would justify the investments and the trust reposed in them to make the nation, teachers, parents, themselves, and all stakeholders proud.

An official statement signed by Mr Thomas T. Musah, the General Secretary and copied from the GNA, urged all the candidates not to indulge in examination malpractices, to save themselves from unforeseen embarrassment, trauma, and anxiety.

“As the saying goes, ‘when the going gets tough, the tough keep going. Again, ‘no lasting glory is won without a struggle,” the statement said.

It said the candidates have stood all the odds and gone through the system for the past nine years, and that showed their zeal and resilience and congratulated them for those sterling qualities.

“We believe this time round, the West African Examinations Council, would itself be vigilant and ensure a hitch-free examination.

“We are also hopeful that the invigilators would not condone malpractices, and also make the examinations hitch-free,” it added and wished all candidates success and brighter days and moments ahead.

A total of 552,276 candidates comprising 276,988 males and 275,288 females are expected to sit for 2022 BECE across the country, starting from Monday, October 17 to Friday, October 21.

According to the Ghana Education Service, the Examination would be conducted at 2,023 designated centres throughout the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

