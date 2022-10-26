Perseus Mining chapter organises free breast cancer screening 

By Victoria Agyemang

Ayanfuri (C/R), Oct. 26, GNA – More than 350 women have benefited from a free breast cancer screening at Ayanfuri in the Upper Denkyira West District to determine their status for early detection and treatments.

The day’s exercise, organised by the Women in Mining, Perseus Mining Chapter, formed part of their benevolent activities to aid the wellbeing of women within their catchment area.

It was also part of efforts by the group to join the October breast cancer awareness month to spread the message of prevention or early treatment of breast cancer.

The exercise was undertaken in collaboration with the District Health Directorate and beneficiaries included students from Ayanfuri Senior High School, market women, queen mothers, men and some residents.

Their breasts were examined and blood pressure checked whilst those whose situation required additional medical attention were advised and referred accordingly.

The women were also educated and sensitised on some risk factors, symptoms and myths, about breast cancer and how to self-examine their breast every month for prevention.

Mr Stephen Kofi Ndede, the General Manager of Perseus Mining Ghana Limited (PMGL), said the exercise demonstrated their commitment to improving health care service delivery in their catchment communities.

He noted that cancer was one leading cause of death in developed countries and second in developing countries, hence, the need as stakeholders to support in reducing the diseases to the barest minimum.

Awareness and knowledge of the dangers of the disease, the need for screening and early detection could reduce the risk of cancer related death.

The General Manager said, in Ghana nearly 70 per cent of women diagnosed with the disease were in advanced stages due to low awareness, resulting in limited successful treatment and high death rate, adding, “we must not to be ignorant about the disease.”

Mr Ndede called on all stakeholders to rise and act now and work together to stop women from dying from the disease.

Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, representative from the District Directorate advised women to eat balanced diets, exercise regularly, avoid excess intake of fats, alcoholic beverages, and smoking as they could contribute to breast cancers.

He noted that if women developed the habit of routine checkup and self examination, cases and incidents of breast cancers would reduced.

Mr Dadzie bemoaned the perception that breast cancer was caused by witchcraft or a death sentence, adding that it could be treated when detected early.

Madam Adwoa Phobi, a beneficiary expressed gratitude to Perseus Mining for the kind gesture and called on the citizenry to avail themselves for such medical checkups.

She pledged to be an agent of change and an ambassador to breast cancer awareness to educate other women who could not attend the screening due to busy schedules.

Madam Phobi called on stakeholders not only to limit the awareness creation in October but extend it to three or two months every year.

Perseus Mining Ghana Limited, is a registered and regulated rapid growing African gold producer, developer, and explorer.

