Only 32% of Ghanaians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – GRCS 

By Christopher Tetteh

Abi (B/R), Oct. 11, GNA – Mr Solomon Gayoni, the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) Secretary-General has observed only 32 per cent of the entire Ghanaian population had fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic as of September 1 this year.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on the sidelines of a Poliomyelitis vaccination monitoring and community education and sensitisation exercise by the GRCS at Abi, a farming community near Jinijini in the Berekum West District of the Bono region.

Mr Gayoni said the exercise was to ensure no child within the polio immunisation age would be left out in the ongoing nationwide vaccination against the Poliomyelitis disease.

He added there was a huge number of people who had taken only the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccination and had not gone for the second jab and the booster and attributed the situation to ” vaccination hesitancy” caused by conspiracy theories and faith-based beliefs.

Mr Gayoni said that had necessitated the community sensitisation in the hard-to-reach and vulnerable communities as part of education on the ongoing Poliomyelitis vaccination exercise.

