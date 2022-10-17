Northern Region witnesses smooth run of BECE

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Oct. 17, GNA – A total of 29,648 candidates comprising 15,815 boys and 13,833 girls registered to write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) at 122 examination centres in the Northern Region.

The examination, which started peacefully on Monday, October 17, is scheduled to end on Friday, October 21

The candidates are from a total of 783 registered schools comprising 677 public schools and 106 private schools.

A tour of some selected examination centres by the GNA in the Region showed that this year’s BECE progressed smoothly in the Northern Region.

Some of the Centres visited included Ghana Senior High in the Tamale Metropolis, and Kalpohin SHS and Tamale SHS in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

While the candidates were busy writing the examination, Examination Officers at those centres refused to speak on record.

So far, no official records on absentee candidates were provided as the Ghana Education Service and West Africa Examination Council officials insist it was too early for them to provide such information.

