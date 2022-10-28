NGO donates items to Zanlerigu basic schools

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Zanlerigu (U/E), Oct. 28, GNA – NONGZOYA, a non-government organisation based in Norway, has donated items worth GHS20,000 to the Zanlerigu Kindergarten (KG), Primary and the Junior High schools in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region.

The items are to facilitate teaching and learning.

The items are 2,200 exercise books, 288 pieces of pencil, 14 boxes of pens, 100 boxes of Marker, 100 pieces of cardboard, and 108 textbooks on various subjects.

Others are 100 pieces of” My first Copy Book”, 40 school bags, 40 pieces of uniform, four teacher’s table, 10 footballs, six Veronica containers among other valuable items.

Mr. David Nagbila, the Local Coordinator of NONGZOYA who donated the items on behalf of the Organization at the Zanlerigu Primary school, said the NGO had been donating such items to the schools for the past 15 years.

He said the organization was committed to helping make education attractive to children in the community by donating the teaching and learning materials to encourage them to go to school.

According to him, the organization was of the view that, the younger ones as potential future leaders were expected to contribute their quota to the development of their communities and the nation at large and it was important they were given the needed support to unearth their talents and well prepare them.

Mr Cletus Abaa Assibi, the Head teacher of the Zanlerigu Junior High School who together with the other Head Teachers received the items, expressed gratitude for the support and commended the NGO for its continuous help given to the schools.

He said the items would be put to good use as intended and called on the community members to keep an eye over some of the valuable items donated, so that the pupils could have their full benefit.

Mr Maxwell Divom Tibil, the Circuit Supervisor and assemblyman of the Zanlerigu Electoral area said they were grateful for the frequent interventions by the organization in the area of education and assured that the items would be used judiciously.

He urged other organizations to imitate the works of NONGZOYA, to improve education in the district.

