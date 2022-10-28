NCCE sensitises Kpeve residents on environmental degradation

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kpeve (V/R), Oct 28, GNA – Mr. Mathias Segbefia, the South Dayi District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has advised residents of Kpeve to help protect and safeguard the environment against degradation.

He said protecting and safeguarding the environment are a civic duty.

Mr Segbefia noted that bush burning, indiscriminate felling of trees and bad farming practices must cease as they destroy the vegetative cover.

Mr. Segbefia said these at an environmental governance education programme organised for parents and teachers of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Junior High School (JHS) at Kpeve in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.

The District Director said the consequences of degradation which include increased poverty, famine, species loss, extreme weather, among others must stop it.

He asked them to practice sustainable environmental management practices such as soil conservation, afforestation, and tree plantation to conserve the soil.

Mr. Segbefia said protecting the environment was the foundation for sustaining the planet, community, and economy and advised them to be security conscious to identify suspicious characters within their communities.

Mr. Eric Wurah Jnr., the Headmaster of the School commended the Commission for the programme and called for more of such educative programmes to be more regular.

