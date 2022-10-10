New Dokyiwa JHS appeals for library, computer lab  

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

New Dokyiwa (Ash), Oct. 10, GNA – Teachers and pupils of the New-Dokyiwa Community JHS School in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region have appealed for a computer laboratory and a well-equipped library to facilitate teaching and learning.

Describing the impact of the lack of a library on the school, the Headmistress, Madam Veronica Nti, said the kids spent most of their leisure time engaging in unproductive activities because of the unavailability of space to learn or read.

Established in 2017, the school has chalked a lot of academic successes over the period, including scoring 100 per cent in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which also saw it placing fourth among the best public schools in the Municipality.

At a ceremony to swear-in newly elected student leaders and unveil the school’s cultural troupe, Madam Nti appealed to stakeholders to help provide the library and computer lab to offer hands-on training and digital skills for the pupils.

He said the school had computers but had no place to keep them so the computer lab would solve that problem, while the library would help inculcate reading habits in the children to improve academic performance.

Mr Dennis Adom Oteng, a Teacher at the school, expressed concern over the low enrolment and said management was strategising to improve the situation.

“To make school going attractive to children in the New Dokyiwa Community, we want to leverage programmes like this handover ceremony and cultural display for the children to recognise the relevance of education, inculcate the spirit of nationalism and for them to appreciate democracy and their culture,” he said.

He attributed the dip in student enrolment and absenteeism to a lack of interest in education and poverty in the community.

Mr Daniel Osei, the Assembly Member for the area, lauded the school authorities for rekindling the interest of children in education through such programmes and pledged the Assembly’s support.

New Dokyiwa is a farming community with about 1,000 inhabitants, who were resettled there in 2012 by AngloGold Ashanti due to the impact of its operations on the health of the people.

GNA

