NDC swears in new Executives in Sissala East 

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu (UWR), Oct. 26, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sworn-in the 23 newly elected constituency executives in the Sissala East to steer affairs for the next four years.

The NDC last Saturday went to the polls in a bid to reorganize the party and elected individuals to man the constituencies to win the 2024 elections.

Alhaji Issah Musah, the Upper West Regional Vice Chairman of the party who swore in the executives called for continuous unity for the victory of the NDC in 2024.

He said the outcome of the elections was a burden conferred on them to among other things build a united front and marshal the needed strategies and energy to galvanise more members for massive victory in 2024.

Alhaji Musah said their victory in last Saturday’s polls were not individual feats but a win for the NDC and advised them to hit the ground running to rescue Ghanaians from the performance of the New Patriotic Party.

He advised them not to work at cross purposes but as one big family with a common destiny to make the party more attractive in the constituency.

Mr Namoro Razak, the newly elected constituency chairman pledged to work harder to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He said the new executives were prepared to work with members of the old administration for positive results saying, “Not that we know more than those defeated. We therefore need their total support to achieve the task ahead of us”.

He advised all to put the election behind and focus on the 2024 elections and how the party could take the Sissalla East Parliamentary seat from the New Patriotic Party.

He said, “I would want to urge all of us to remain committed and united towards the course of the party. I want to assure the party elders in the constituency of our continued reliance on their rich knowledge and experience to help in the forward match of the party”.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

